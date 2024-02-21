Cong accuses I-T of withdrawing Rs 65 crore from its accounts, tribunal orders status quo for now

The Congress on Wednesday announced that the Income Tax department had "withdrawn" Rs 65 crore from its accounts in different banks "undemocratically", even though a case pertaining to the party's I-T returns for previous years is sub judice.

The party moved the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) against the recovery and it has directed that status quo be maintained until the matter is heard. However, it is not yet clear whether the amount withdrawn will be restored.

The Congress said the department has enforced its lien by encashing part of the balance lying with banks without waiting for the outcome of the hearing scheduled before the bench.

Senior leader and Congress treasurer Ajay Maken pointed out that the I-T department mandated banks to transfer over Rs 65 crore from Indian National Congress, Indian Youth Congress, and National Students' Union of India accounts to the government — Rs 5 crore from IYC and NSUI, and Rs 60.25 crore from INC.

In a post on X, Maken underscored that national political parties, including the BJP, do not pay income tax. This was pointed out in the ITAT hearing today, Wednesday, which will continue tomorrow.