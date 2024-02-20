Tejashwi flays Nitish, embarks on 'Jan Vishwas Yatra' across Bihar

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday, 20 February launched a blistering attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the JD(U) president, whose latest volte-face robbed his party of power and stripped him of the deputy CM's post.

Yadav spoke to journalists at his residence here, before leaving for Muzaffarpur, the commencing point of 'Jan Vishwas Yatra', which would continue for 11 days, during which he will travel all 38 districts of the state.

"Nitish Kumar has no vision for the people of the state. He also had no justifiable reason for ditching us and going back to the BJP-led NDA. He thinks he can trample the people's mandate under his feet (janaadesh ko apne pair ki jooti samajhte hain)," alleged the former deputy CM, who shared power in the state for close to 17 months.

"The people of Bihar have been showering their love on the RJD, a reason why it has been the single largest party in the assembly for long. I am going to urge them that they support us even more strongly so that we can work for them," he said.

Yadav, who was flanked by his parents Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi, said he was drawing strength from his father's ability (kshamata), mother's affection (mamata) and the support of wife Rajshree.

Prasad, who heads the RJD, said, "My blessings are with the boy who has worked a lot. May he achieve his goal."

Rabri Devi, a former CM herself, said, "It was inappropriate on part of Nitish Kumar to have done what he did to us. It is always he who runs away. We never break partnerships."