Electoral bonds: "Opaque funds can influence a nation’s policy"

On 15 February 2024, the Supreme Court struck down the electoral bonds scheme as being ‘unconstitutional’. The petitions that led to this decision were driven by the untiring effort of retired Indian Navy veteran, commodore Lokesh Batra.

Now 77 and living in the US, Batra filed more than 100 RTI (Right to Information) queries over seven years, revealing how—despite opposition from the Election Commission and the Reserve Bank of India—the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued the bonds, the main beneficiary of which was his own party.

How and when did you first decide to focus on electoral bonds and create more transparency on the issue?

The idea of transparency in governance is something I have been working on for many years now. Transparency is what makes the nation strong; it is a tool for participation in governance. I have always believed the government has zero money of its own, they only have the taxpayers’ money. It is every citizen’s responsibility to see how your money is being used.

In 2017, I was watching Arun Jaitley deliver the budget speech. When he started talking about corruption in the political system, my hopes soared. We all knew this existed, so it was heartening to hear him speak about it. But two paras into the speech, he announced the new electoral bonds system, where they would keep the donor’s identity secret. This kind of opacity goes against the spirit of transparency. When I started digging deeper, I uncovered a letter written by the ECI (Election Commission of India) which called it ‘a retrograde step’.

For me, the biggest red flags were when I realised that three acts were amended—the Income Tax Act, the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and the Companies Act, 2013—all to accommodate just one change, the electoral bonds (EBs) system.

I started asking for more details and realised that government departments agreed with the ECI’s concerns. The tipping point for me, though, was when a Union minister (minister of state for finance P. Radhakrishnan) lied in Parliament, denying the existence of such concerns.