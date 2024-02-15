Electoral bonds: SC verdict too little, too late, too early to celebrate?

It took the Supreme Court seven years since the first petitions challenging the electoral bonds scheme were filed in 2017 to strike them down as unconstitutional today, 15 February. The court had delayed the hearing and thereafter dragged its feet, refusing repeatedly to grant an interim stay as the petitioners prayed.

The then chief justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra did not list the petitions for substantive hearing. His successor Ranjan Gogoi also dragged his feet before listing the matter on an urgent application just before the 2019 general elections. He, however, claimed there was not enough time to hear such an important case. The request for an interim stay was turned down.

On 26 March 2021, a three-judge bench comprising then CJI Sharad Bobde and justices Bopanna and Ramasubramanian again refused to stay the electoral bonds scheme, which allowed for unlimited and anonymous corporate donations to political parties. CJI Bobde actually wrote in his order that because the “bonds had been released without impediment in 2018, 2019, and 2020”, there was no urgent necessity for a stay.