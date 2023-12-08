Electoral bonds over Rs 1,000 crore sold during assembly polls, 400% surge recorded

Political funding through anonymous electoral bonds surged by over 400% during the recently held assembly elections in Telangana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram, the Indian Express reported.

Quoting data from the SBI obtained obtained through the Right to Information (RTI) Act, the report claimed that from 6 November to 20 November , electoral bonds worth Rs 1,006.03 crore were sold and encashed, with 99% of the total amount raised through the sale of Rs 1 crore denomination bonds.

In contrast, during the sixth tranche in 2018, sales amounted to Rs 184.20 crore for the same states where elections were held in November-December of that year.

The highest sales in the recent tranche were reported in Hyderabad, Telangana's capital (Rs 359 crore), followed by Mumbai (Rs 259.30 crore), and Delhi (Rs 182.75 crore).

When it came to encashing the poll bonds, the New Delhi branch recorded the highest amount redeemed at Rs 882.80 crore, with Hyderabad trailing at Rs 81.50 crore.