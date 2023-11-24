Does the Court realise: Electoral bond donors known only to SBI, ED, IT dept; not political parties?

Speaking from the US on 24 November 2023, Commodore Lokesh Batra (rtd) could scarcely contain his bewilderment. Why did the Supreme Court ask the Election Commission of India to get the details of electoral bond donors from political parties, he wondered aloud.

“At least the ECI knows very well that details of donors are accessible only to the State Bank of India and central agencies like the income tax dpeartment and Enforcement Directorate, and not to political parties,” he said.

Yet the Election Commission, as directed by the Supreme Court on 2 November, sought the 'detailed particulars of the donors against each bond received' by them till October 2023 from the political parties.

It followed up with reminders, telling the political parties that they must furnish the information in a ‘sealed cover’ to the Commission by 15 November so as to enable the Commission to furnish the particulars to the court by 19 November, as tasked.