Electoral bonds: Buyers may not have paid for bonds themselves

Company X, a cash-rich and diversified entity, decides to donate Rs 100 crore to a political party. It does not, however, want to show this amount in its accounts. Under the electoral bonds scheme, the company need not disclose the names of the party or parties it is donating to, but still has to disclose the total amount of such donations in its books. It does not, however, want to be in the picture.

What can it do? Identify several smaller companies and persuade them to buy electoral bonds on its behalf. These smaller companies disclose the amounts in their books and claim income tax exemption on them. They also hand over the electoral bonds to Company X and are paid for them, possibly with a proportionate commission as well. The amount is arranged from shell companies, by showing the amount as loan and so on. In due course, they can be written off as well.

The electoral bond certificates are then handed over to the political party by Company X, which demands its pound of flesh — a policy tweak, a licence, or concessions. In its books, there is no mention of electoral bonds and neither auditors, nor the income tax department, nor investigating agencies get a whiff of the bonds it has paid for.