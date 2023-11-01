SBI's Hyderabad & Kolkata branches sell the most electoral bonds

The 28th window of sale of electoral bonds lasted for 10 days, 4 to 13 October, and followed the same trend as earlier ones — Rs 1 crore bonds were the most popular.

Details shared by the State Bank of India, the sole issuer of electoral bonds, with RTI activist Commodore Lokesh Batra show that for the latest round:

1. As many as 14 SBI branches, four of them in the southern states, sold in these 10 days electoral bonds of the value of Rs 1,148.38 crore. As much as Rs 1,095 crore of this (95.352 per cent) was in the denomination of Rs 1 crore each.

2. All the 14 SBI branches sold Rs 1 crore bonds — 1,095 of them in all, therefore — with the Hyderabad branch selling the highest number (376), followed by Kolkata (194), Mumbai (169), New Delhi (128) and Chennai (94). The Telangana assembly elections, we would recall, are due in November.