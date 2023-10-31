Why did govt dismiss RBI reservations about electoral bonds?

On 28 January 2017, a Saturday, the Union finance ministry sent a five-line email to the governor of the Reserve Bank of India, seeking the apex bank's approval of the electoral bond scheme that the government was readying to spring on an unsuspecting nation.

The last-minute mail was necessitated by a babu in the ministry having discovered — rather late in the scheme of things — that under the RBI Act, the central bank alone can issue currency, cash, bearer bonds and promissory notes.

The RBI’s swift reply dated 30 January asserted that the scheme was a bad idea and that the RBI, not the government, was the sole issuer of such currency and should have the final say.

The reply also pointed out the many loopholes in the scheme, as well as the fact that the anonymous bonds could easily be traded by foreign companies and governments. There would be no need to pay commission on defence deals, for instance; electoral bonds could be traded more easily.

The objections were, of course, overruled. The government pointed out that the budget speech was already printed. The RBI board was hurriedly summoned to assemble in New Delhi and chivvied into consenting, with the government assuring it that 'necessary safeguards' would be in place.