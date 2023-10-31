5 questions on electoral bonds for the Attorney General

The union government’s stout defence of the controversial electoral bonds scheme launched in 2018 appears to be based on a set of twin arguments: One, that citizens and voters do not have a fundamental right to know the source of a political party’s funding; and second, even more important, that the scheme is not only transparent but ‘clean’, because the bonds are not cash and the bonds are traded through banking channels.

There is understandable outrage at the brazen statement that people have no right to know — especially since the electoral bond scheme has no parallel in the democratic world.

Not a single country has opted so far for an opaque system facilitating anonymity for donors backing specific political parties. For what public interest can such a scheme possibly serve?