Citizens have no right to know source of electoral bond funds: Modi govt to SC

In a bizarre argument submission that may have long-lasting impact on electoral reform, the transparency debate regarding opaque funding to political parties, and eventually on democracy, the Modi government has told the Supreme Court that citizens of the country do not have a right to know the source of funding received by political parties.

In a statement filed before the SC in the electoral bonds case, attorney-general R Venkataramani has submitted that citizens do not have the right to information under article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution regarding the funding of a political party, refuting the petitioners' argument that citizens have the right to know the source of funding for a political party.

"First, there can be no general right to know anything and everything without being subjected to reasonable restrictions. Second, the right to know as necessary for expression can be for specific ends or purposes and not otherwise," the AG said, adding that the judgments upholding the citizens’ right to know of the criminal antecedents of candidates cannot be extrapolated to mean that they have the right to information regarding the funding of parties.

Stating that those judgments were in the context of making informed choices about electoral candidates and knowing their antecedents, the top law officer of the Union said that information limited to such knowledge serves a "specific end of citizens’ choice of electing candidates free from blemish".

"Right to know for specific rightful expression was thus conceived. From that, it cannot be said that the right to know for general or broad ends necessarily follows," he said, also asking the SC to refrain from entering the domain of policymaking.