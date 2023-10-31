Electoral Bond case: Bhushan in SC brings up lobbying by Vedanta; says donation rose despite financial crunch

Senior Advocate Prashant Bhushan on Tuesday, 31 October, told the Supreme Court that donations by Vedanta to Electoral Bonds have gone up despite several reports of the company facing financial crunch.

While appearing for the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) PIL challenging the Electoral Bond scheme by the government, Bhushan quoted a news report and said that the multinational mining company donated Rs 457 crore in the last five years to political parties through Electoral Bonds.

"According to a report by Business Standard, Vedanta Ltd, a multinational mining company donated Rs 457 crore in the last five years to political parties through Electoral Bonds...Vedanta's donation in FY23 was Rs 155 crore which was higher than Rs 123 crore donated in FY22."

He further pointed out to the court that in FY23, Vedanta Limited has been declared as the preferred bidder for various mining licences, namely Bicholim iron ore block in Goa, Sijimali bauxite and Ghogharpalli coal blocks in Odisha, and Kelwar Dabri in Chhattisgarh.

Vedanta Resources (VRL), the UK-based parent company of Vedanta, made headlines for $4.2 billion payment dues. However, the company has paid $2 billion of its liabilities until June 2023, and the remaining amount is due on January 21, 2024.