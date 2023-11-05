Why did we need electoral bonds? An attempt at an explainer

The Supreme Court has finished hearing arguments on electoral bonds and will hopefully tender a judgement soon. I say “hopefully” because it has now been six years since the scheme was introduced through the 2017 budget.

Many readers will not know the background to the institution of the bonds and what they are. This column will serve to explain the scheme.

In brief, electoral bonds allow unlimited, anonymous donations to any registered political party. The scheme also hands anyone with deep enough pockets — including foreign governments, criminal gangs and, of course, corporate interests — the ability to influence political parties, because parties accept money from them effectively in secret.

The process to fund a party anonymously was made very easy. Bonds would be available in denominations of up to Rs 1 crore at State Bank of India branches in 29 cities. A donor could purchase them through their bank account and hand them over to the party or individual of their choice, who could then encash them. They would be valid for 15 days.