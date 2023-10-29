The UN Gaza resolution and the ‘People like US’ factor

What is more interesting to examine is what the Modi government’s foreign policy actually is and what it is intended to achieve.

In 2014, the BJP manifesto said it would ‘strengthen SAARC’ and India’s states ‘will be encouraged to play a greater role in diplomacy’. For instance, Punjab, which overwhelmingly suffers when Canada visas are affected, would caution Delhi on foreign policy.

In 2019, both these items were eliminated. No fresh text replaced it, but those who study foreign policy praised a new approach that they saw coming together.

This approach comes from a series of speeches made by Jaishankar on things as diverse as China’s rise to power, India’s lost decades, the Mahabharata, maritime power and the Covid pandemic.

These assorted speeches were compiled into a book, called The India Way: Strategies for an Uncertain World. And what are these strategies?

First, Jaishankar assumes that the US and Europe would continue to look inward (his book was published just before Trump lost), while China would continue to rise. This would open up space for countries like India to be opportunistic in their engagements with the world, and they would not need consistency.

What India wanted was a ‘multi-polar Asia’ — meaning, one in which India could claim parity with China. Many balls would need to be kept in the air (Jaishankar has a fondness for stock phrases) and India would handle them with dexterity. This was opportunism — but that was all right, because opportunism was India’s culture!