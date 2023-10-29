India, the abstainer: Making sense of India’s abstention in the UN since 2014

In the United Nations General Assembly, India abstained from voting in favour of the resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, but significantly backed a Canadian resolution that named Hamas for unleashing terror in Israel. The Canadian resolution failed to garner the required support of two-thirds of the members and fell through. The Jordanian resolution, which named neither Hamas nor Israel, was adopted, with 120 countries supporting it.

India, which claimed self-appointed leadership of the Global South at the G20 summit in New Delhi last month, found itself abandoned by the Global South in the General Assembly and effectively isolated. Every neighbouring country voted in favour of the resolution, including Bhutan, which, by India’s logic, would appear to be supportive of terror.

While both the UN and the General Assembly resolution come across as a bit of a joke, having never succeeded in stopping a war or genocide, the unparalleled and one-sided aerial bombing of Gaza for the past three weeks called for both empathy and urgency to stop the carnage. India fell short on both counts. It voiced its concern at the tragedy but refused to walk the talk, knowing full well that the UNGA resolution was largely symbolic and would have little or no effect on the ground.