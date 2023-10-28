'Shocked, ashamed': Priyanka Gandhi on India abstaining from voting on truce resolution in Gaza

"To refuse to take a stand and watch in silence as every law of humanity is pulverised, food, water, medical supplies, communication and power is cut off to millions of people and thousands of men, women and children in Palestine are being annihilated goes against everything our country has stood for throughout its life as a nation," she said.

India on Friday abstained from voting on a resolution tabled by Jordan, voted for an amendment proposed by Canada.

Jordan, which originally called for unhindered humanitarian access in the Gaza Strip but did not condemn Hamas. India voted in favour of Canada's proposed amendment along with 87 other nations. However, it could not be adopted as it did not have a two-thirds majority.

The Jordanian-led draft resolution was adopted by the General Assembly, with 120 votes in favour, 14 against and 45 abstentions. The 45 nations that abstained from voting on the resolution included Iceland, India, Panama, Lithuania and Greece.

"India is deeply concerned at the deteriorating security situation and the astounding loss of civilian lives in the ongoing conflict. The escalation of hostilities in the region will only exacerbate the humanitarian crisis. It is necessary for all parties to display the utmost responsibility," said India's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Yojna Patel in her remarks at the United Nations General Assembly Emergency Special Session on the Israel-Hamas war.

She noted that India has always supported a "negotiated two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine."