India abstains from UN vote calling for immediate truce in Gaza

The UN General Assembly has adopted a non-binding resolution calling for an 'immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities' in Gaza. It was passed by a huge majority, with 120 countries.

India is among the 45 countries which chose to abstain from voting (14 countries voted against).

India’s deputy permanent representative, ambassador Yojna Patel, called the 7 October Hamas assault shocking terror attacks and demanded the immediate release of the hostages.

She did add that the casualties in Gaza are a continuing concern and the crisis needs to be addressed. Welcoming ongoing efforts and reiterating support for the two-state solution, Patel urged the parties to de-escalate the violence and work towards resuming substantial peace negotiations.