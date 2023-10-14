Israel–Hamas conflict: How Modi’s stand jeopardises India’s position on Kashmir

The killing of innocent Israeli civilians by the militant outfit Hamas is unforgivable, and so is Israel’s indiscriminate retaliation. However, Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’s hasty and arguably ill-conceived pronouncements on the conflict between the two sides weaken India’s position as far as Pakistan’s occupation of Kashmir, Gilgit and Baltistan is concerned.

Pakistan has demonstrated no signs at any stage of withdrawing from this land. Indeed, it has refused to honour UN Security Council Resolution 47 of April 1948, calling on its armed forces and militia to clear out of Jammu and Kashmir, which in October 1947 signed an instrument of accession to merge with India.

Indian freedom and the creation of Pakistan—a separate homeland for Muslims demanded by the Muslim League—arose out of a constitutional transfer of power by Britain, which had hegemony over an undivided India. This enactment stemmed from an Indian Independence Act passed by the British parliament. The Act granted neither India nor Pakistan the right to pick and choose its provisions, only to agree to it in entirety.

Both the Indian National Congress and the Muslim League—both party to negotiations with British authorities—had accepted the proposal presented to them by the British viceroy, Lord Louis Mountbatten.

The Act gave princely states ruled by maharajas, nawabs and suchlike the discretion to join India or Pakistan or neither. In this situation, Maharaja Hari Singh of Jammu and Kashmir indicated he needed time to ponder over his decision. He offered standstill agreements to India and Pakistan, which the latter signed.