Israel-Hamas war tests China and India's diplomatic reach

Both China and India have notched diplomatic wins in 2023, as Asia's two powerhouses work on building their own alternative avenues of global influence.

In March, China was at the center of a deal between Saudi Arabia and Iran reestablishing diplomatic ties, which was capped off by a signing ceremony in Beijing. The Saudi-Iran deal has been seen as part of China's ongoing influence building in the Middle East.

India chaired the G20 this year, and was widely considered to have pulled off a successful leaders' summit with a joint communique signed by all parties, despite ongoing divisions over the Russia's war against Ukraine.

The attacks on Israel carried out by Hamas last week and Israel's ongoing response declaring "war" on the Palestinian militant group are a now a test for China and India's diplomatic ambitions.