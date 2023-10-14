Relocation of Gaza residents 'extremely dangerous': UN chief

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned that the relocation of Gaza residents from the north to the south as ordered by the Israeli military is "extremely dangerous".

After days of airstrikes, the Israeli military has ordered the Palestinians in Gaza City and its surroundings to move to the south of the territory, said Guterres on Friday.

"Moving more than one million people across a densely populated warzone to a place with no food, water, or accommodation, when the entire territory is under siege, is extremely dangerous -- and in some cases, simply not possible."

Hospitals in the south of Gaza are already at capacity and will not be able to accept thousands of new patients from the north. The health system is on the brink of collapse. Morgues are overflowing; 11 healthcare staff have been killed while on duty; and there have been 34 attacks on health facilities in the past few days, he added before walking into a Security Council meeting on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.