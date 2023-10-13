Israeli bombardment 'recurring nightmare' for Gaza residents

At this point, there is no shelter anywhere, Mona Sabbah says over the phone from Gaza City. Since Saturday, the 29-year-old has spent most of her time in the basement of her residential building, together with her children, her husband and their neighbors. "Last night, the bombardment didn't stop. It was especially intense in Rimal," she adds, referring to a district in the center of Gaza City. "We're asking ourselves: What target will they hit next? Will we survive the night? Will we live to see the start of a new day?"

Violence has broken out between Israel, Hamas and other militant Palestinian groups numerous times before, but this time everything is different. On Saturday morning, Hamas, the terrorist organization that rules the Gaza Strip, began firing rockets at Israeli towns and settlements. Then hundreds of armed Palestinians broke through the high-security border fence and invaded Israeli communities in the vicinity of the sealed-off Gaza Strip in order to indiscriminately kill and kidnap.

As a consequence, Israel's government declared 'a state of war'. Since then, Israel has been bombarding the isolated coastal strip. Simultaneously, Israeli towns and settlements are permanently shelled with rockets fired by the Palestinian militant groups in Gaza.

The small territory, home to some 2.3 million residents, has been largely cordoned off from Israel and, partially, Egypt, for more than 16 years. In 2007, the Islamist Hamas group forcibly assumed power in Gaza. Now, many people there are extremely concerned by this most recent outbreak of fighting.