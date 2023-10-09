No electricity, no food, no fuel: Israel orders 'complete siege' of Gaza

Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant on Monday ordered a "complete siege" of the Gaza Strip as Israeli forces claimed to have regained all the communities around the coastal enclave on the third day of the conflict with the Hamas militant group.

"No electricity, no food, no fuel," the BBC quoted the minister as saying in a televised address. “We are fighting barbarians and will respond accordingly."

Israel controls the air space over Gaza and its shoreline, and restricts who and what goods are allowed in and out through its border crossings. Similarly, Egypt controls who passes in and out of its border with Gaza, the BBC reported.

So far, the death toll in the Gaza Strip was estimated at 493 on Monday, with 2,751 injured, according to Palestinian health authorities. Israel has maintained its death toll at more than 700.

More than 1.23 lakh people have been internally displaced in Gaza in the three days since the conflict broke out, according to UN agencies.