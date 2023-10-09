What to know about the Gaza Strip

The Gaza Strip, a small area nestled between Israel, Egypt and the Mediterranean, is one of the most densely populated areas in the world.

The militant Islamist Palestinian group Hamas has been attacking Israel from Gaza since 7 October. Germany, the European Union, the US and some Arab states classify Hamas as a terrorist organization.

The Gaza Strip covers an area approximately ten kilometers wide and 41 kilometers long. Just over two million people live there, which means an average of around 5,500 people per square kilometer. In Israel, the average population density is around 400 people per square kilometer.