What to know about Hamas

Hamas is a Palestinian Islamist militant group with both a political and an armed wing. It does not recognize the state of Israel and, according to its own statements, wants to destroy the country. Germany, the European Union, the United States and some Arab states classify Hamas as a terrorist organization.

Hamas was founded in the late 1980s in opposition to former Palestinian National Authority President Yasser Arafat's Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO).

Hamas is made up of various military factions, including the Qassam Brigades, which have carried out many attacks and suicide bombings against Israel in recent years. The organization also includes a political party and aid organizations.