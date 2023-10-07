Hamas attack on Israel: "Colossal intelligence failure," say experts & media

The Saturday morning’s surprise attack — via air, land and sea — by the ruling Hamas militant group in the Gaza Strip is the unprecedented result of a 'colossal failure' of Israel’s intelligence system, media reports and experts have said.

Hamas militants fired more than 2,000 rockets from the Gaza Strip into Israel, according to the Israeli military, while Hamas fighters entered southern Israel by land, sea and air, using paragliders and even captured several Israeli soldiers near the border.

At least 70 people have been killed and more than 600 injured in Israel. On the Gaza Strip side, there are 198 deaths and about 1,500 wounded in Israel’s counterattack, media reports said.

Israel has always prided itself on its intelligence agencies—Shin Bet, the domestic unit, and especially Mossad, its external spy agency.

However, more than 2,000 rockets and dozens of fighters infiltrated the heavily fortified border at several locations by air, land and sea, catching the country off-guard on a major holiday.