Israel declares 'state of readiness for war' after rocket attacks from Gaza

Israel on Saturday morning declared a “state of readiness for war”, amid a massive barrage of rockets from the Gaza Strip and infiltration into its southern area, resulting in at least one death and 16 injuries.

In a statement, the IDF (Israel Defence Forces) said chief of staff Lt Gen. Herzi Halevi is holding an assessment and approving plans of action.

“The IDF declares a state of readiness for war. Hamas… which is behind this attack, will bear the results and responsibility for the events,” the statement from the Israeli army said.

Rescue and relief services Magen David Adom said one person has been killed and 16 wounded in the rocket attacks on southern and central Israel this morning.

A woman in her 60s was killed in a direct rocket hit in the southern Gederot area.