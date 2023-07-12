Palestine rejects Israel's new settlement plan, condemns US for not initiating a peace process

The prime minister of Palestine Mohammad Shtayyeh denounced the United States on Tuesday, July 11, for its lack of initiative in reviving the peace process with Israel.

Palestine’s foreign ministry, meanwhile, issued a press statement rejecting an Israeli plan to build 450 new settlements inside its borders.

The peace process between Palestine and Israel has been stalled since 2014, and Israel’s settlement policy has gone against Palestine's ages-old two-state solution.

At the first Palestinian National Population Conference (PNPC) held in the West Bank city of Al-Bireh on 11 July, Shtayyeh said, “US President Joe Biden and his administration is the only US president and administration that didn't present any initiative to resolve the conflict.”