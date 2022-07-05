Palestine rejects results of US probe on Al Jazeera journo's killing

The ballistic test was conducted in an Israeli forensic laboratory with experienced representatives from the US attending all the stages of the test to determine the weapon from which it was fired, the Israeli military said in a statement.



"Despite the efforts made, it has been found that in light of the condition of the bullet and the quality of the markings on it, it is not possible to determine whether the bullet was fired from the weapon tested or not," the statement added.



By summarising both Israeli and Palestinian investigations, the US security coordinator said in a statement that gunfire from Israeli positions was "likely responsible" for the journalist's death but no reason was found "to believe that this was intentional".



Abu Rudeineh said that the Palestinian side "won't accept, under any circumstances, the tampering with the outcome of the Palestinian investigation".