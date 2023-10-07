Hamas claims enough Israeli prisoners to free all Palestinians, calls for all-out war

On the evening of 7 October, the Israeli army confirmed in a statement that there were hostage situations in the kibbutzes of Ofakim and Be'eri, with special forces involved in 'live firefights', after the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched 'Operation Al-Aqsa Flood' this morning and attacked the border on the Gaza Strip.

This is the most serious escalation between Israel and the Hamas since they fought an 11-day war in 2021, a media report said.

Daniel Hagari, an Israeli army spokesperson, said that Hamas the group attacked from land, sea and air. Hamas claimed to have fired 5,000 rockets into Israeli territory, while Israel's army spoke of having launched 'Operation Iron Swords', according to an Al Jazeera report.

The early-morning attacks occurred on Simchat Torah, a holiday which falls towards the conclusion of the week-long Jewish festival known as Sukkot, or the Feast of Tabernacles.