7 reasons why Hamas attacked Israel now

The Middle East is once again spinning out of ‘stable instability’, to the horror of the whole world.

The surprise attack by Hamas on Israel from the occupied Gaza strip, where 2 million Palestinians live with its sea, borders and airspace under Israeli control, has put the Palestine question front and centre on the West Asia map—again.

While Israel retaliates fiercely, Palestinians are set to pay a heavy price in lives and property. So why, analysts are asking, would Hamas launch an almost suicidal attack to kill civilians in South Israel?

The attack has been hailed by the Hezbollah in Lebanon and by Iran as ‘heroic’, while Saudi Arabia — which has been rapidly normalising relations with Israel — has maintained a studied silence thus far.

Meanwhile, the United States has famously said “Israel has the right to defend itself”. India's own prime minister has made it clear that the nation stands with Israel. BJP supporters in India have barely been able to hide their glee at the unfolding tragedy, which they believe in their innocence and ignorance will end in Israel extracting a heavy price from Palestinians — as premier Benjamin Netanhyu promised — and by extension from 'Muslims'.