Israel update: Battle in the night; US support 'unwavering' while UN to meet today

Israeli ambassador says Hamas must 'pay a high price' for attack

Israel's Ambassador to Germany Ron Prosor has told DW that Israel must ensure that "Hamas and its leadership pay a high price" for declaring war, as he and Israel's government put it, against the country.

"It's frightening, because at the end of the day, you see the Hamas terrorist organization going out and shooting civilians," Prosor told DW. "They don't really care if it's men, women or children."

"We have to make sure that we really retaliate in a way or a manner that they will … think twice or three times before they think to do something similar in the future," he said.

Prosor said militants were holding hostages, some of them in Israel and some of them back in Gaza.

Asked whether it was a defense and intelligence failing for such a large multi-pronged assault to catch the region's best military seemingly off guard, he said:

"It's a really legitimate and a good question, and as you know, we Israelis will go down and really scrutinize this thing — but not now. Now, we're focused on defending the people of Israel. As we speak, fighting is still going on."

Prosor also said that while he appreciated the outpouring of international support, he anticipated that this might change in the coming days, and said he hoped the international community would understand that a strong response would likely follow from the Israeli security forces.

"We don't need this finger, morally looking at us and telling us this is disproportionate, because what we saw today was unprovoked, was basically done in a way that puts so many civilians in jeopardy, and there has to be a price paid by Hamas leadership, clearly, and it's going to be done," he said.

Germany's Baerbock warns of risk of 'major regional escalation'

The surprise attack by Hamas militants against Israel risks provoking a "major regional escalation," German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Saturday.

In a statement, she warned that other actors in the Middle East could join the hostilities.

"This terrorism by Hamas once again moves the region farther from peace," Baerbock said.

She added that the violence showed once again that "only a political solution can permit Israelis and Palestinians to live in peace and dignity."