Has India’s support to Israel prompted the death sentence to Navy veterans in Qatar?

Financial Times, London reported on Friday that “a person briefed on the case confirmed to the Financial Times that the eight Indians had been charged with spying for Israel. They will be able to appeal against their sentences…the last execution in Qatar was in 2020…”

There is shock and disbelief in India at the espionage charge because seven of the eight Indian Navy officers (the eighth is a sailor named Ragesh and details are yet unavailable) had retired after distinguished service. One of them was the recipient of President’s gold medal at graduation, another was awarded Pravasi Bharatiya Samman for commendable work abroad while a third had crossed the equator twice in the Indian Navy’s sail boat.

Former diplomat and Ambassador K.C. Singh exclaimed, “Shocking! What espionage would ex-Indian navy officers conduct & for whom? Qatar has a US airbase & Americans are not complaining. Is the allegation relate to information passed on to Qatar’s Gulf rivals?”