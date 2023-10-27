An ‘Arab-Jew’ sets the record straight: Israel never wanted peace

In an insightful interview with Karan Thapar for The Wire, Professor Avi Shlaim, who was part of the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) in the 1960s, asserts that neither Hamas nor Iran poses a threat to Israel; it is Israel which poses a threat to both Hamas and Iran.

Professor Shlaim is the author of a new book, Three Worlds: Memoirs of an Arab-Jew.

The Israeli army, he points out, is one of the most powerful in the world. It is armed with nuclear weapons, war planes, lethal rockets and missiles, with technology, drones, the works. In comparison, Iran is a non-nuclear power and feels threatened by Israel, which has been singling it out as a singular threat to itself. Similarly, he says, Hamas is a very small and poorly armed band of "resistance fighters".

Most people in Israel, he concedes, call him a traitor, but truth is more important to him as a scholar of history, he adds. The following are some of the points he makes in the interview, a link of which appears at the end of this text.

1. Israelis are so obsessed with their own security and victimhood that they are largely indifferent to the insecurity of others, especially Palestinians.

2. When Hamas was formed in 1987, it was an Islamic resistance movement against occupation, and Israel actually supported Hamas against the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO). But when Hamas won a fair election in 2006-07, Israel refused to recognise the Hamas-led government. The United States and European Union sided with Israel, and they have been trying to overthrow Hamas ever since.