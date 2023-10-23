Israeli tank 'accidentally' fired at Egyptian post

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has said that an Israeli tank "accidentally fired and hit an Egyptian post" near Kerem Shalom in the Egypt-Gaza-Israel tri-border area.

The incident is being investigated and the details are under review. The IDF expresses sorrow regarding the incident, YNet News reported, citing a statement issued on Sunday evening.

Hezbollah announced in the afternoon that two of its members, Ali Muhammad Marmar and Taha Abbas, were killed in an IDF strike in Lebanon.

According to reports, 10 operatives of the Lebanese terrorist group were killed in Israeli strikes on Saturday and Sunday.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Hezbollah would be making the "mistake of its life if it decided to join the war".

Speaking to troops on the Lebanon border Netanyahu said that Israel was holding the enemy at bay in the north while fighting to win in the south, YNet News reported.