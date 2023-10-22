How do Hamas and Hezbollah compare with IDF?

Hamas: Gaza tunnels

Hamas was established at the beginning of the first intifada in 1987, when thousands of Palestinians protested Israel's occupation of the West Bank and Gaza. Founder Sheikh Ahmed Yassin was a Palestinian cleric affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood political movement.

Over the years, Hamas has developed a military infrastructure and increased its strength, advancing its capabilities in terms of range and weaponry.

It has also excavated a sophisticated system of tunnels underneath the Gaza Strip, as well as parts of Israel and Egypt. These tunnels are designed to conceal and cover militants, making it difficult for the IDF to track and locate them. Hamas can execute surprise attacks on the Israeli army in the case of a ground incursion.

By 2021, Hamas was capable of firing more than 4,000 rockets toward Israel during an 11-day war.

The military wing of Hamas — the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, often referred to as al-Qassam Brigades — remains tight-lipped about its exact number of fighters. Different sources have cited figures ranging from 7,000 to 50,000 troops.

An anonymous source close to Hamas told the Reuters news agency in October that the group has a military academy that offers specialized training, including in cybersecurity, and a 40,000-member military wing with a naval commando unit.

The brigades are known to have a substantial inventory of light weapons, including improvised rockets, mortars and other explosives. In addition, the wing's possession of anti-tank guided missiles and shoulder-launched anti-aircraft missiles (MANPADS) places it among the world's best-equipped guerrilla armies.

"We have locally manufactured rockets, but the long-range ones came from abroad, originating from Iran, Syria and other sources through Egypt," Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh told Al Jazeera's Arabic service in a 2022 broadcast interview.

Hamas secures cryptocurrency and cash funding from a variety of nontransparent sources, including a global network involving charities, Reuters reported in October.