Hamas: Taking drone warfare lessons from Ukraine

Russia's war on Ukraine marked a new milestone in drone warfare. Remodelled commercial drones deemed inappropriate for combat until recently were used for targeted, large-scale attacks for the first time.

Military experts say Hamas used these types of drones to facilitate their 7 October attacks on Israeli border towns. The militants deployed adapted commercial quadcopter drones developed by the Chinese firms DJI and Autel, they say.

A new development

Hamas wreaked serious strategic damage on the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in its 7 October attacks, which killed more than 1,400 people. Hamas is classified by the United States, the European Union, Israel and some Arab states as a terrorist organisation.

Hamas video footage shows drones dropping explosive devices that disabled or "blinded" surveillance towers along Israel's entire border fence with the Gaza Strip. Until now, these structures were considered impenetrable.

To fully understand these attacks, it helps to look to the Ukraine war. Almost from the get-go in its 2022 invasion, Russia deployed commercial drones carrying explosive devices. These days, the weapons are used by both sides.

While in Ukraine these drones are used against soldiers and armoured vehicles, Hamas used them on Israeli military infrastructure. "The way Hamas has used drones is new. We haven't seen that before," Carlo Masala of the University of the Bundeswehr (the German Armed Forces) in Munich told the German news magazine Der Spiegel. Hamas militants closely copied methods used in Ukraine, he said.

Hamas propaganda videos also show drones dropping shells on an Israeli tank crew, even hitting a $3.5 million Merkava 4 tank, which at 63 tonnes is considered the world's heaviest in production.