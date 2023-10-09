Hamas attack: Over 250 bodies found at music festival site in Israel

A spokesperson for ZAKA, a volunteer group that handles human remains after terror attacks and other disasters, has reportedly said that they have so far collected more than 250 bodies from the site of a music festival in Israel, which was attacked by Hamas militants.

Many parents of youth who were attending the rave near Kibbutz Re’im in southern Israel have been desperately searching for news of their missing children since Saturday, The Times of Israel reported.

Earlier reports said that the terrifying attack on an Israeli music festival was just one of multiple locations hit on Saturday morning by the most sustained and coordinated assault inside Israel ever carried out by Hamas militants, CNN reported.