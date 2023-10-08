Hamas may have taken up to 100 Israeli hostages into Gaza

Up to 100 Israeli hostages, including women and children, may have been taken into Gaza by Hamas, hugely complicating any Israeli military operation to free them, the media reported.

Amid images of terrified Israeli civilians and soldiers — some bloodied, others hooded and with their hands tied — being marched away by Hamas militants, the whereabouts and fate of the captives has become one of the most pressing issues for military planners, the Guardian reported.

While spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Lt Col Jonathan Conricus has said only that a "significant number" of Israeli civilians and soldiers are being held hostage, that number is believed to be in the dozens, with some Israeli news outlets speculating that up to 100 have been taken hostage.

According to reports, while most hostages were taken by Palestinian armed factions, some Palestinian civilians who had entered Israel may have been taken captive too.