Israel update: 10 Nepali nationals dead, several Americans suspected dead or held hostage

At least 10 Nepali nationals are confirmed to have died in Israel during the deadly attacks carried out by Hamas militants, says Nepali ambassador to Israel Kanta Rizal.

It is believed they were students from different universities in Nepal who had travelled on a 'learn and earn' package from the Israeli government, she told Nepali media. However, Nepal's ministry of foreign affairs has not officially confirmed the deaths of its citizens.

Rizal said that efforts are being made to send the bodies of the deceased to Nepal. She also told the Nepali media that three other Nepali nationals were injured in the attack. Two are currently in a local hospital in critical condition.

Meanwhile, US secretary of state Antony Blinken said his government suspects that "several Americans" may be among those killed or taken hostage in Israel.