Israel update: 10 Nepali nationals dead, several Americans suspected dead or held hostage
Nepal's ambassador to Israel Kanta Rizal has confirmed at least 10 deaths in the Hamas attack. US secretary of state Antony Blinken likewise spoke for the US govt
At least 10 Nepali nationals are confirmed to have died in Israel during the deadly attacks carried out by Hamas militants, says Nepali ambassador to Israel Kanta Rizal.
It is believed they were students from different universities in Nepal who had travelled on a 'learn and earn' package from the Israeli government, she told Nepali media. However, Nepal's ministry of foreign affairs has not officially confirmed the deaths of its citizens.
Rizal said that efforts are being made to send the bodies of the deceased to Nepal. She also told the Nepali media that three other Nepali nationals were injured in the attack. Two are currently in a local hospital in critical condition.
Meanwhile, US secretary of state Antony Blinken said his government suspects that "several Americans" may be among those killed or taken hostage in Israel.
Earlier in the afternoon of Sunday, 8 October, Nepal's foreign minister NP Saud told the Parliament that at least 12 Nepali nationals had gone missing after the Hamas attack on Israel.
A cabinet meeting in the morning appointed a high-level team led by the minister to ascertain the actual situation and assist in their evacuation in coordination with Israeli authorities.
"At present, 4,500 Nepali caregivers are working and 265 Nepali students are studying under the learn and earn scheme," Saud said. At least 17 were known to be studying in Kibbutz Alumim, which is close to the Gaza area.
On the US side, Blinken told NBC, "We have reports that several Americans may be among the dead." He added that he was verifying the reports and stories that some have been taken hostage too.
On Saturday, the Palestinian movement Hamas attacked Israel, firing rockets from Gaza as its fighters crossed over the border. Israel then carried out retaliatory strikes on the part of the Gaza Strip controlled by Hamas, declaring Israel was now "at war".
An Israeli military spokesperson said a "significant number" of Israeli civilians and soldiers were being held hostage in the Gaza Strip, with some presumed dead, fuelling speculation that some American citizens might have been either killed or taken as hostages by the Hamas leaders too.
"Women, children, elderly, disabled" civilians were "dragged into Gaza" in "unprecedented" numbers, Israeli Defense Force spokesperson Jonathan Conricus said on Saturday.
Blinken told CNN on Sunday that the US was "working overtime" to verify reports of missing and dead Americans overseas.
The surprise attack by Gaza militants on Israel on Saturday has left hundreds of Israelis dead, inviting retribution from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with a lethal volley of retaliatory Israeli airstrikes.
No one has a clue as yet how or when or what a full Israeli response would look like. An Israeli military spokesperson however indicated that IDF may take full control of Gaza for the first time since 2005, even as 20 communities near Gaza were being evacuated.
Blinken has stated that additional aid to Israel in in the wake of the Hamas attack may be soon. "We're looking at specific additional requests that the Israelis have made — I think you're likely to hear more about that later today," Blinken said.
US president Joe Biden's direction was to "ensure" the US provides Israel everything it needs, Blinken added .
Speaking from the White House on Saturday, Biden had already said his administration's support of Israel's security was "rock solid and unwavering".
"When I spoke with Prime Minister Netanyahu this morning, I told him the US stands with the people of Israel in the face of these terrorist assaults. Israel has the right to defend itself and its people, full stop," he said.
Still, the president and his top aides are contending with a complicated diplomatic situation, unlike any previous conflict between the Israelis and the Palestinians, CNN reported.
Hamas spokesperson Abu Obeida said they had "dozens of captive officers and soldiers", adding, "They have been secured in safe places and in the resistance tunnels (in the Gaza Strip)."
The US Embassy in Israel said on Saturday that it was "closely monitoring" the situation and that it was "aware that there have been casualties as a result of these incidents".
The Embassy added in its statement that US government personnel were not allowed to travel within 7 miles of Gaza.
"Any American anywhere who is being detained or held hostage, that is going to be a priority for this government, this administration, and for me," Blinken said.
US president Joe Biden said Washington would "offer all appropriate means of support" to Israel after the "horrific and on-going attacks", adding that the US "unequivocally condemned this appalling assault against Israel by Hamas terrorists from Gaza".
