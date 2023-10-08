Street rallies throughout Middle East celebrate Hamas attack in West Bank

Palestinians throughout the West Bank took to the streets on the evening of Saturday, 7 October, to celebrate Hamas’s major coordinated attack on Israel, which caused the death of at least 500 Israelis as well as dozens taken hostage by the Iran-backed terror group, the media reported.

Video clips of people, including children, waving Palestinian and Hamas flags, dancing and singing in the streets were shared from major Palestinian cities, including Ramallah, Hebron, Nablus and Jenin, Times of Israel reported.

Palestinian press sources indicated on Saturday night that Palestinian Authority security forces had halted a march organized by the terror group Lion's Den in Nablus.

Further footage showed a girl handing out sweets in the Kafr Aqab neighborhood of East Jerusalem, located inside the municipal boundaries of Israel’s capital but outside the security barrier. Earlier in the day, similar scenes took place in Nablus, with members of the Lion’s Den distributing candy in celebration of Hamas' assault, Times of Israel reported.