Hamas videos show how hundreds of gunmen infiltrated into Israel

A compilation of clips released by Hamas on Sunday, 8 October, showed how the terror group says it burst across the border and invaded southern Israel on Saturday, unleashing a vast, murderous attack, killing at least 600 civilians and soldiers, and kidnapping dozens more to the Gaza Strip, Israeli media reported.

The clips, broadcast by Hamas’s Al-Aqsa TV channel on Sunday afternoon, purport to show that Hamas first bombed Israeli military observation towers and weapons systems on the border using drones, Times of Israel reported.

The footage shows drones dropping explosive devices onto the IDF targets at the Gaza border.

Next, the terror group fired hundreds of rockets at southern and central Israel, as terrorists on paragliders flew over the border, Times of Israel reported.

Moments later, Hamas approached the border fence, blew up holes in it using large explosive devices, and allowed hundreds of terrorists to infiltrate into Israel, many of them in trucks and motorcycles, the report said.