Zelenskyy asks for more aid to Ukraine as world's attention turns to Israel

As the world's attention shifted to Israel, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels to ask Western countries to continue their aid to Ukraine.

"We spoke about priorities for Ukraine, for defending how to survive during this next winter," Zelenskyy told reporters on Wednesday before attending a meeting with NATO defence ministers, Xinhua news agency reported.

"We need some support from the leaders. That is why I am here today," he said, with the presence of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Zelenskyy named air defence systems as one of his priorities. "It is not just basic words. We need concrete things and we need them in very concrete geographic points on our land," he added.