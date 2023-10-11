Death toll in Israel-Hamas conflict increases to more than 2,100

The death toll in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in the Gaza Strip has increased to more than 2,100, with more fatalities expected as the violence continued for a fifth day on Wednesday, 11 October.

Israeli public broadcaster Kan reported on Wednesday that at least 1,200 people have died as a result of the Hamas attacks on the Jewish nation.

The Health Ministry said that the fatalities included foreign nationals, while at least 2,806 people were injured.

According to Israeli sources, between 50 and 100 members of the Israeli forces and civilians, including women and children, have been captured and forcibly taken into Gaza.

Palestinian armed groups in Gaza claim to have captured and forcibly taken over 150 people.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry in the Hamas-run coastal enclave has claimed that the total number of deaths due to Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip reached 900, while 4,500 others were injured, including 15 paramedics and 20 journalists.

It also said the fatalities include 260 children and 230 women, as well as 22 families who were killed in their entirety.