Death toll from Israeli attack hits 900 in Gaza

At least 900 Palestinians have been killed from the ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza.

The ministry in a press statement on Tuesday, 10 October said that the total number of deaths due to Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip reached 900, including 260 children and 230 women, noting that 4,500 others were injured, Xinhua news agency reported.

The statement added that six health personnel were killed and 15 others were wounded with various injuries.

The Israeli airstrikes also caused displacement of more than 140,000 people, the ministry said.