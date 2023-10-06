Russian missile strike on Ukraine funeral kills over 50

A Russian missile strike on Thursday killed at least 51 civilians in the northeastern Kharkiv region of Ukraine.

The attack hit a group of people gathered for a funeral in the village of Hroza, which has a population of 330 people.

Local officials say they have found evidence that a Russian Iskander missile was used in the attack, which occurred at around 1:15 p.m. local time (1000 GMT).

Speaking of the incident, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said: "This is a reminder to anyone who is willing to smile and shake hands with war criminal [Russian President Vladimir] Putin at international conferences. Putin's Russia is a true evil."