G20: From ‘war against' to ‘war in' Ukraine, Delhi declaration softens language on Russia-Ukraine conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other world leaders announced the adoption of the New Delhi Leaders Declaration at the G20 summit on Saturday, 9 September, a document that talks about war, battling climate change, the fight against terrorism and fair trade, among other important issues.

But as India and the other leaders of the G20 grouping hailed the adoption of the Delhi declaration, Ukraine was unhappy with the outcome of the document, stating it was “nothing to be proud of” and criticising the leaders for not mentioning Russia.

Though the declaration does mention Ukraine's current situation, it only broadly touches upon the human suffering caused by the conflict in Ukraine, mentioning how it affects things like food, energy and the economy globally.

It does not speak of Russia's culpability in the way Ukraine and possibly the rest of the EU might have hoped.