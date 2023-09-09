'Embarrassing': G20 welcome dances at New Delhi airport trigger controversy

The deputy prime minister of Oman, HH Sayyid Asa'ad bin Tariq Al Said, did not seem to be amused.

He had a smile on his lips as he was greeted at Indira Gandhi International Airport. His smile froze as he was led to watch a group of girls dancing in his honour. Expressionless, he remained rooted to the spot, then appeared to mumble something before turning and getting into a waiting car.

Not all guests were, however, greeted with the same item-ish dance and music number.

Not all guests seemed to mind either. Rishi Sunak looked enchanted enough. The Australian prime minister beamed at the dancers. President Macron waved at them and bowed before leaving. Canadian premier Justin Trudeau appeared to be giving serious thought to whether he might match their steps.

Most of them, however, looked bemused — while the Indian union ministers and officials looked most pleased with themselves.