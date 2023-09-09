G20 Summit: Why did India block US journalists' access to President Biden?

The American media and members of the White House Press Corps accompanying the US president to India are surprised and amused, if not shocked, at being told that they will not get a chance to put questions to even Joe Biden, let alone the host of the G20 summit.

The bilateral meeting between the US president and the Indian prime minister, held on the evening of 8 September, took place at Modi's residence and not in his office, they were told. The press was, of course, not invited therefore.

The Press Club of India and the National Media Centre in New Delhi, where they could have interacted with Indian media, have also been shut down for the summit.

Hence the US mediapersons' access would be restricted to the media centre at the venue and to official handouts.