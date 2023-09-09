G20 Summit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi of 'Bharat' presiding

Amid the debate over the India/Bharat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, 9 September, delivered his inaugural speech at the G20 Summit with the country tag 'Bharat' placed in front of him.

The spectre of a 'name change' has become a bit of a political dogfight lately, ever since Rashtrapati Bhavan first sent out invites for the G20 dinner signed by the 'President of Bharat', rather than the customary 'President of India' in most official English communications.

There began the controversy, and now it would seem Modi has added fuel to speculations that the Centre might insist on a single official name for the nation, 'Bharat' and not 'India'.