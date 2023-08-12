What’s in a name?

What is in a name, they say. A rose by any other name would smell just as sweet, wrote Shakespeare. However, can the same be said for Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Bill?

The 1860 Indian Penal Code will be replaced by the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita; the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita will replace the Code of Criminal Procedure and the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill will replace Indian Evidence Act.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has raised his voice against the “linguistic imperialism”. He termed the audacious attempt by the BJP to tamper with the essence of India’s diversity through a sweeping overhaul of laws as “recolonisation through decolonisation”. It reeks of linguistic imperialism. “This is an affront to the very foundation of India’s unity. BJP and the PM Modi have no right to even utter the word Tamil hereafter. The fire of resistance against Hindi colonialism is ablaze once more. The BJP’s audacious bid to supplant our identity with Hindi will be opposed resolutely,” tweeted Stalin.

He pointed out that Tamil Nadu and DMK have emerged as the vanguards against such oppressive overtones. “From the anti-Hindi agitations to safeguarding our linguistic identity, we have withstood the storm of Hindi imposition before, and we shall do it again, with unyielding determination,” wrote Stalin.